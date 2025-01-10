A sentencing date has been set for a Windsor man convicted of careless driving in a fatal Retrofest collision.

Brett Iler was convicted in November 2024 to six counts of careless driving including two for causing death on May 27, 2022.

Iler’s SUV veered into the path of the Retrofest classic car cruise on Queen’s Line near Dillon Road.

Two people died, three others were seriously injured.

Iler was not hurt.

A provincial offences judge dismissed his explanation that he simply yawned and momentarily closed his eyes, which caused his vehicle to cross the center line on the curve in the road.

Court learned Iler was not impaired, speeding or distracted at the time but he was on his way to work and the prosecution alleges he was running late for the start of his shift.

A sentencing hearing will be held on March 25 in provincial offences court near Blenheim.