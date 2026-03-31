An 82-year-old woman is recovering after being pinned beneath a vehicle in Chatham.

On Monday around 1:45 p.m., police were called to the incident on King Street East. Officers said they found the woman pinned underneath the car when they arrived.

Police were able to help her until medical personnel arrived.

According to the Chatham-Kent Police Service, the woman was getting out of her vehicle while it was still in reverse, causing her to be hit and get caught underneath.

The woman was taking to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The CKPS is reminding to always double check that your car is in park and the parking brake is on before getting out.