A 71-year-old woman has died after being struck by a passenger train in Windsor's east end.

Just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the railway tracks at Lauzon Parkway.

Investigators say the woman attempted to cross the train tracks and was hit by an oncoming train.

The victim died at the scene, according to police.

Lauzon Parkway was closed between Catherine Street and Lauzon Line for several hours while investigators processed the scene.