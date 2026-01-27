Windsor police have charged a senior citizen with allegedly sexually assaulting a teen he met online.

On January 11, the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit (CASA) launched an investigation after receiving a report that a 15-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted by a man she met online.

Investigators learned the suspect contacted the victim through social media after she posted an item for sale online and later brought her to his residence.

Police say the man allegedly provided the victim with marijuana edibles and engaged in sexual activity with her, despite her being under the age of consent.

Investigators also determined that sexual images were exchanged electronically between the suspect and the victim.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Through the course of the investigation, officers identified the suspect as a 69-year-old man.

On January 26, members of the CASA Unit, in conjunction with the Windsor Police Internet Exploitation (ICE) Unit, executed a search warrant at a residence in the 2300 block of Meldrum Avenue.

During the search, officers seized electronic devices, including computers and external storage devices.

The suspect was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference, two counts of invitation to sexual touching, two counts of obtaining sexual services from a person under 18, two counts of luring a child, possession of child sexual abuse and exploitation material, exposure to a person under 16, and distributing cannabis to a young person.

Anyone with information should call the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4903. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 7179.