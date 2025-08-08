A 65-year-old man has been charged by Windsor Police after he allegedly exposed himself to young children.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 7, officers responded to a report of an indecent act in the 400 block of Giles Boulevard East.

Through investigation, it was revealed that a man stopped his car in front of a residence, exited the vehicle, and exposed his genitals and committed an indecent act in front of children.

Officers were able to obtain the licence plate number of the suspect vehicle and a photograph of the suspect. Shortly after 11 p.m., the man turned himself in at Windsor Police headquarters.

He has been charged with exposing genitals to a person under 16 years of age for a sexual purpose.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.