Senator Sandra Pupatello is raising alarm bells when it comes to gaps in Canada's security, specifically concerning the protection of waterways in Essex County and the Windsor-Detroit trade corridor.

At Wednesday's Senate Finance Committee meeting, Pupatello was able to make remarks directed at both the Ministry of Public Safety and the Ministry of Defense, who are seeking increased spending to enhance security and trade protections.

Pupatello told AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides that she believes the money should be invested in the Windsor-Essex region.

"I'm concerned that we have a much better focus on the epicentre, especially considering the tariffs we're facing because our American friends are insisting that they see an enhanced environment for guns, for drugs, protecting our citizenry, this is the time for an investment right here," said Pupatello.

Pupatello says she feels there's a lack of coordination between agencies through the Windsor-Detroit corridor.

"It is the epicentre of trade for North America. We have 25 per cent of Canada's trade with America going right through Windsor-Detroit, and if you were to understand how many agencies are involved, and yet, there is zero coordination amongst them to guarantee that we have 24/7 coverage, some of the details I think are pretty shocking," she said.

Pupatello is calling for, at minimum, enhanced electronic surveillance.

"I see a capital spend coming down the road, where is that going to go? I think this should be the epicentre of those kinds of investments. If we get it right in Windsor-Detroit, the most prominent trade corridor in the continent, we're going to get it right everywhere else," Pupatello said.

Pupatello said she is committed to closely monitor the plans that the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Public Safety will develop, particularly their request of billions in additional funding.