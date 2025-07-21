There's something new at Riverfront Festival Plaza.

A self-cleaning portable washroom has been installed at the plaza.

Councillor Renaldo Agostino says it's a pilot project for wards 3 and 4.

Agostino says he was at a conference with the mayor and councillor Mark McKenzie when they saw the self-cleaning portable washroom.

He says they were fascinated by it and decided to try it in Windsor.

"When you look at the needs of our community and you need bathrooms and one of these things is really cool because it cleans itself, it monitors itself, you can lock it online with an app," he says. The data's there. It records so much data and making it self-cleaning obviously saves the taxpayer some bucks too."

Agostino says it's a well built facility.

"Its got lights on it," says Agostino. "It's pretty fancy so you can't miss it and check it out. Certainly technology is catching up with society and there's a need for self-cleaning portable washrooms and this is one we look forward to seeing what the results are."Agostino says the unit will be staying at Riverfront Festival Plaza for the pilot project.

He says it's a 'plumbed in' unit.

"It's not one of those things where you can take it and move it around," he says. "Does it have that capability, absolutely it does but for this particular project, for this particular pilot, it's in one place and we want to see the results there because there's a little bit of infrastructure work that had to go into it as well."

Agostino says one the pilot project is completed, he expects a report to come before city council.