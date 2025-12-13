Local healthcare workers will receive a free turkey this weekend.

SEIU Healthcare, the union which represents over 70,000 frontline healthcare workers in Ontario, will be distributing more than 25,000 turkeys at over 40 locations across the province.

Locally in Windsor, approximately 1,000 turkeys will be given away to healthcare professionals who registered.

SEIU offers the Member Assistance Program to support healthcare workers with resources related to mental health and addiction, domestic violence, financial pressures, and food and housing insecurity.

Tyler Downey, President of SEIU Healthcare, says many are facing financial pressures.

"Internally we have a call centre, and one of the top reasons why members call is for food insecurity. They want to get access to food banks, and so we have a number of our members that access food banks, you're talking about nurses, you're talking about support workers, that go to work during the day or in the evening, and have to access food banks."

He says they're happy to give back.

"It's only once a year, but it's really a token of appreciation for all of the hard work and the commitment that they've made as healthcare workers to their communities, and the seniors that they care for. So, we're really pleased, and we're really proud that we've maintained this tradition."

Downey says they started this program during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We saw members really struggling on the frontline, and there was some gaps in coverage and attention to some of their needs, and so we stepped up and created a program... and this is part of it."

SEIU Healthcare members who pre-registered in Windsor can pick up their turkeys at the Real Canadian Superstore at 2430 Dougall Avenue.

Turkeys can be picked up on Saturday or Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.