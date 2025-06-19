A four-month road closure is underway on Riverside Drive East.

Riverside Drive East, between Pillette Road and Jefferson Boulevard, will be closed weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Ward 6 councillor Jo-Anne Gignac says this is a continuation of the Riverside Drive Vista Improvement Project.

"Enbridge is going to be begin their work and replacing the gas lines, and so yes there's going to be significant work between Jefferson and Ford Boulevard," said Gignac.

Gignac says local residents will continue to have access during closure periods.

"The road will be fully opened after 4:30 p.m. on days when the work is occurring, and on weekends when the work won't be occurring," she said.

"So as the Vista project moves forward, and these are utility relocates, traffic is going to be impacted."

Gignac says she understands construction season is always difficult for drivers.

"We know that our roads need work, definitely we've been waiting for the vista project to pick up and continue again, these are all components of that project, and so just be mindful that Riverside Drive, unless you're a resident between Jefferson and Ford, it will not be accessible," Gignac said.

Enbridge said individual connections to the main pipeline (service lines) will be replaced from the new pipeline to the edge of homeowners’ property lines. Indoor meters (if applicable) will be relocated outside.

Home and businesses are not expected to be without natural gas for any length of time.

The work is expected to last until Friday, October 31, 2025.

-With files from CTV Windsor