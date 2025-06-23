A section of County Road 22 in Lakeshore has buckled.
The County of Essex says one westbound lane of County Road 22 just west of Wallace Line is closed due to the buckling.
According to the county, debris has been removed and temporary repairs are underway.
The county says a contractor has been contacted to discuss next steps and is also asking motorists to use caution around work crews.
Westbound traffic on County Road 22 west of Wallace Line in @TweetLakeshore has been reduced to one lane as crews respond to the buckling of pavement in the curbside lane. Debris has been cleaned up and temporary repairs are underway. Please exercise caution around work crews. pic.twitter.com/JvbzLwG9d2— County of Essex (@EssexCountyON) June 23, 2025