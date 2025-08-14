A local street in Windsor is changing direction.

Brock Street in the city's west end will be permanently converted to a one-way street between Sandwich Street and Peter Street.

This transition is being done to allow for more on-street parking spaces for the Sandwich Town area.

This one-way will be in effect starting Thursday, August 14 at 7 a.m.

Traffic will flow eastbound from Sandwich toward Peter, and no westbound traffic will be allowed from Peter toward Sandwich.

The city is informing drivers that there are new and updated traffic signs in the area and to drive with caution.