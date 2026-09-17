Seconds matter: police in LaSalle save overdose victim’s life

LaSalle police say a quick response has saved a life from an overdose.

In a social media post, the police service says early Thursday morning, officers attended an address in the town for a report of an overdose.

According to the post, officers located an individual and recognized the signs of an overdose.

They administered naloxone and performed CPR, saving the life of the affected individual.

No other details have been released, but LaSalle police say opioid-related overdoses can affect anyone, regardless of age or background.

Police also say knowing the signs of an overdose and having open conversations about substance use can save lives and strengthen our community.