Recognizing first responders and raising funds for charity are the focus of a golf tournament taking place next month.

Organizers of the Roseland Responder Golf Classic tournament series announced the details about year two of the four-year event at Roseland Golf and Country Club on Thursday.



This year's tournament is taking place at Roseland, the only municipally run Donald Ross-designed course in Canada, on June 14.



Representatives from the City of Windsor, Windsor Fire and Rescue, Windsor Police, Essex-Windsor EMS and presenting sponsor Rose City Ford all came together to talk about the event and what it means.



The golf series salutes the emergency service workers in the community while raising money for charity at the same time.



In particular, funds raised will support the Windsor Fire Benefit Fund, the Windsor-Essex branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association along with the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Ontario.



Last year, $42,000 was raised.



This is a four-year event that will culminate in 2026, celebrating 100 years of Roseland golfing.



Fire Chief Stephen Laforet says it's fantastic to be able to get first responders together and see the turnout from the community.



"I think every year we've sold out the event, and the ability to bring back the funds and have them go towards great causes in our community. It's tremendous, it's a great feeling, and I'm proud to be a part of not just Windsor Fire but the whole first responder community in Windsor-Essex," he said.



Laforet says year after year the amount of support they get from corporate sponsors and the community in general really hits home.



"As to how much they really appreciate our services, we certainly saw it through the Can-Am game series with tremendous public support there. And now we're able to continue this which is just absolutely fantastic. It speaks a lot for our community, and shows how dedicated they are and the value they have for the services we provide."



Mental health supports for first responders aren't things that were really thought about 15-20 years ago, so Laforet is glad they'll be raising some awareness on top of the funds at this year's event.



"How important it is to recognize the mental health of our first responders, how important it is to stay healthy, and recognize and help members who are challenged with mental health issues. It's fantastic we're able to recognize that, but then things like the Windsor Fire Benefit Fund as well doing tremendous work in the community. It's firefighters doing that on their own," he said.



This year's 18-hole golf tournament will include:

