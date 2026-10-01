Second teen charged after alleged street race leaves pedestrian dead

Street racing appears to have been a factor in a fatal hit-and-run collision in East Windsor, as police have now arrested a second suspect.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on September 27, police responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Tecumseh Road East and Princess Avenue.

The 62-year-old victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Investigators with the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit determined that two vehicles were street racing eastbound on Tecumseh Road East when one of the vehicles struck the pedestrian, who was crossing the roadway.

The driver of that vehicle failed to remain at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle initially left the area but later returned to the scene.

A 19-year-old was previously arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and failure to stop after an accident causing death.

On October 1, police say the 17-year-old driver of the second vehicle turned himself in at Windsor Police headquarters. The youth, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or online at catchcrooks.com.