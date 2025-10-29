London police have laid charges against a man from LaSalle, Ont. in connection to a protest that took outside a conference for defence contractors earlier this month.

On Oct. 21 at approximately 7:45 a.m., police responded to reports of an active protest taking place outside RBC Place, located on the corner of York and Wellington streets.

Approximately 100 protestors were out in opposition to the Best Defence Conference, an event that focuses on Canadian aerospace, defence, and public safety, according to its website.

In an update issued Tuesday by London police, a second individual has been identified and charged by warrant of arrest.

Police say a male suspect, wearing a mask, assaulted a man who was attempting to remove barricades put in place by the suspect, and has since been identified by investigators.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, a 30-year-old man of LaSalle, Ont. has been charged by way of warrant of arrest as he is currently in custody with another police service on separate matters.

He is facing the following charges for his alleged involvement:

Mischief over $5,000

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

Assault

Disguise with intent

The accused remains in custody

As previously reported by CTV News, this marks the second arrest in connection to the conference.

On Oct. 22, police announced one female suspect had been charged with mischief over $5,000, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, resisting arrest and disguise with intent.

Police allege the 34-year-old Owen Sound, Ont. woman used a hammer to break electronic locks off the building entrance, causing approximately $32, 000 in damage, and resisted police when placed under arrest.

Protesters had said they were on site to show their opposition for the Canadian government funding companies they say are providing weapons used by countries, including Israel.

- With files from CTV News London’s Kristylee Varley