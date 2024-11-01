Police have arrested a second suspect in connection to a break-in at a business inside Windsor's Devonshire Mall that resulted in the theft of 100 pairs of shoes.

Police say Michael Bernard was arrested Thursday by Ontario Provincial Police.

The 41-year-old is facing ten charges, including two counts of break-and-enter and two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

On Sept. 23, police say two people broke into the BB Branded store and stole approximately 100 name-brand shoes, valued at over $7,500.

The investigation determined the suspects loaded the stolen merchandise into a vehicle and later returned in a different vehicle to steal additional items.

A 50-year-old woman was arrested earlier this month in the 100 block of Division Road in Kingsville.

She has been charged with break-and-enter, possession of break-and-enter tools, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and failure to comply with a probation order.