Windsor police say a driver was caught going over double the speed limit on Wyandotte Street East.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped a vehicle in the 3600 block of Wyandotte, near Central Avenue, on Saturday.

Police say the driver was allegedly recorded travelling at 105 kilometres per hour in a posted 50 km/h zone.

A 23-year-old man was charged with stunt driving, their licence was suspended for 30 days, and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

Additional penalties may apply after the matter goes to court.

This was the second incident in as many days in the same area.

On Wednesday, a vehicle was stopped after being clocked travelling at 97 kilometres per hour in a posted 50 km/h zone.