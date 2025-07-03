FCA Canada is reporting another increase in sales for Windsor-built vehicles for the second quarter of 2025 - despite production pauses over the last couple of months.

The company states that over 4,328 of the Chrysler Pacifica vans were sold from April to June compared to only 2,211 during the same time period in 2024 - a 96 per cent increase in sales.

The sales for the Pacifica for the first half of 2025 also saw a large increase compared to 2024 where 5,454 vans have been sold in the first six months compared to only 2,993 in the first half of 2024.

Meanwhile, the sales of the Windsor-built Chrysler Grand Caravan saw an 11 per cent dip this quarter compared to last year. The Grand Caravan saw only 1,874 vans sold this quarter, compared to 2,107 in 2024.

The new Windsor-made Dodge Charger Daytona saw a major dip with only two vehicles sold this quarter compared to 48 vehicles sold last April to June.

Overall, the Chrysler brand achieved a 42 per cent increase in second quarter sales for 2025.

This news comes following alternating layoffs at the Windsor Assembly Plant throughout May and June.