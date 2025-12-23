A second hydro feed has been announced in Lakeshore.

ENWIN and E.L.K. Energy are embarking on the joint venture to increase capacity and redundancy within the community.

Lakeshore has been served by a single feeder from the Belle River Transformer Station, and with the new feeder, each line will supply half of the community's load.

If there's a power outage, only half of the municipality would be impacted and service can be restored by switching to the other feeder.

According to a release from ENWIN, the company will begin implementing smart switching technology in 2026 to E.L.K. territory, which means outages can be restored remotely to reduce the time people are left in the dark.

“This investment demonstrates ENWIN and E.L.K. Energy’s commitment to improving service reliability and supporting the growing needs of our communities,” said Jim Brown, Chief Operating Officer - Hydro. “These enhancements will be implemented over time as part of a long-term plan to strengthen infrastructure and deliver lasting improvements for customers.”