A 45-year old man has been charged following a homicide investigation in Windsor.

Around 6:30 Thursday morning, officers responded to a report of an assault at a home in the 3100 block of Wyandotte Street West.

Police determined there was a physical confrontation and a 53-year old man suffered life-threatening injuries after being pushed down the stairs. He was taken to hospital and later died.

Police say a suspect fled the scene but later turned himself in to Windsor Police Headquarters.

Kevin Christopher Harris is charged with second degree murder.

This is the 3rd homicide in Windsor this year.