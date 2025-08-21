Second Chance Animal Rescue(SCAR) of Windsor & Essex County has increased moderation of their social media posts.

The non-profit volunteer/foster-based animal rescue said that they were seeing businesses try to solicit on their posts.

SCAR board member Cherie Smith said they saw an increase in backyard breeders and puppy mills advertising their services, trying to lure the public away from SCAR.

"We're constantly having to monitor our posts and block them, or message them to them to stop. We're a non-profit organization, we rescue dogs from these specific places," Smith said.

SCAR posted to social media last week warning those who solicit on their posts will be banned and asked their followers not to engage when they see them.

Smith said since then things have improved on their social media but they have noticed that backyard breeding is out of control.

"We are getting multiple people that come to us and say oh we can't sell the last of the litter can you take them, or the last of the litter is a year old and we can't sell them, it's getting ridiculous people," she said.

Smith said the public should always look into adopted pets.

"Stop breeding, because these animals are suffering. It's not just the dogs, it's the cats too," Smith said.