A seatbelt campaign by Ontario Provincial Police proved to be successful over the Easter long weekend.

Officers with OPP West Region's 13 detachments, including Essex, laid hundreds of seatbelt charges from April 18 until April 21.

A total of 338 seatbelt charges were laid, including 20 in Essex County.

The Grey Bruce region saw the most charges laid at 133.

Failure to wear a seatbelt caused, or was a contributing factor, in the deaths of 60 Ontarians in collisions on OPP-patrolled roads last year. 26 deaths of those deaths were in West Region alone.

The OPP will continue to enforce the seatbelt law in an effort to reduce the number of needless and preventable deaths.