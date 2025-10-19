Seasons Royal Oak Village has made a large clothing donation to The May Court Club of Windsor.

The retirement home held its annual clothing drive, which has been a tradition for over eight years now.

This tradition started as a way to support women's charities, and has grown to benefit communities as far as Haiti.

For the past three years, the community has supported The May Court Club of Windsor, which is a volunteer-run organization that sells donated clothing and items to raise funds for 24 children's programs across the Windsor-Essex area.

This year, residents donated over 50 large boxes and bags of clothing, shoes, and purses.

Tammy Roberts, General Manager of Seasons Royal Oak Village, says a current resident at the retirement home was a volunteer at the May Court for over 20 years.

"So when she moved in here she had mentioned that, so for the past three years we have been going to May Court to do a donation since it was very close to her heart, and we thought it was a great way of giving back. So our group of about eight seniors went there and they dropped off the donation."

She says the seniors were very proud to make this donation.

"The residents had also went there and they were more than willing to do some extra hand-knitting things specially for the May Court that goes out there with giving to women and children... giving back. So they were very happy and proud of that."

Roberts says it's so heartwarming to see these donations being made.

"Every time I see this happening and the residents how excited they get, they wear shirts, they go out and they represent for themselves, and just giving back it really does touch my heart."

Roberts adds that they have a number of upcoming events like making Halloween goodie bags for the Children's Aid Society, visiting the Soup Shack in November to make and donate food, canned drives, among other events.

Seasons Royal Oak Village is located in LaSalle at 2400 Sandwich West Parkway.