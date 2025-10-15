That familiar fall chill in the air brings with it the closure of city splash pads.

All splash pads were closed effective Tuesday, and starting Wednesday, parks staff will begin closing all seasonal washrooms for the fall and winter.

Over the next month, crews will carry out routine maintenance and inspections to ensure each splash pad is ready for reopening in May 2026, weather permitting.

Staff will begin winterizing seasonal washrooms across Windsor's parks. The process includes draining water lines, adding antifreeze where needed, and securing facilities until spring.

The city encourages residents to continue enjoying Windsor's many other parks and recreation amenities throughout the fall and winter months.

All seasonal washroom closures are expected to be completed by the end of the month.