The Windsor Residence for Young Men (WRYM) is reminding the public of its current Season of Giving holiday initiative.

WRYM provides transitional housing and support programs for young men who are experiencing homelessness, family crisis, or other challenges.

WRYM says made possible through the generosity of Capital Power, Don and Maureen Gordon, and the Basilian Fathers of Sandwich, any donation up to $30,000 will matched and doubled.

Jason Weinberg, WRYM executive director, said $10,280 has already been donated and matched and encourage more community donations whether small or large.

Donations can be made online or through a partnership with Home Depot's Orange Door Project.

"Through all the money raised at the south store on Division Road, individuals can buy an orange door when they're shopping, or donate online, and anybody who donates through that campaign will also have their funds matched as apart of our season of giving," he said.

Weinberg said in 2025, the transitional housing program has supported 30 individuals.

"In addition to that in our community services we have supported approximately 150 or so. There's a combination of keeping people housed, helping people who are experiencing homelessness get housed from the community, as well as housing people in our actual transitional housing facility," said Weinberg.

Weinberg said its goal is to help individuals move from crisis toward independence by offering safe housing, life skills training, counselling, and aftercare services.

"When individuals leave us we try to make sure that they still get support so that no issues may come up to cause continued homelessness. Any money raised in this campaign is going to be contributed directly to our operating dollars for 2026 where we're going to continue to deliver those services and try to achieve even better results for next year," he said.