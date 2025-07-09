Crews are using backhoes and their bare hands to dig through piles of debris that stretch for miles in the search for more than 160 people believed to be missing in the flash floods that laid waste to Texas Hill Country.

Over 100 bodies have been recovered so far, but the large number of missing suggested that the full extent of the catastrophe was still unclear five days after the disaster.

Gov. Greg Abbott says the efforts will not stop until every missing person is accounted for.

Officials have been seeking more information about those who were in the popular tourist destination during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.