One person is facing a number of charges following a drug bust in Leamington.

Provincial Police executed two search warrants in the town on Tuesday on Elliott Street and Talbot Street.



Officers seized significant quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine and Xanax with an estimated street value of $365,000.



Drug trafficking paraphernalia, cash, cell phones and body armour were also confiscated.



A 41-year old from Leamington is facing 8 charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.



The OPP also thank the Peel Regional Police Specialized Enforcement Bureau Guns and Gangs Unit for their cooperation and help with the investigation.