Windsor police have seized drugs, counterfeit money and ammunition after executing a search warrant at a home in the 2100-block of Church Street.

Police say the Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) executed the warrant at the suspect's home on Thursday, April 11 and seized 21.4 grams of cocaine and $300 in counterfeit U.S. currency.



They also recovered a 12 gauge shotgun stock and various types of ammunition.



Police say the suspect was prohibited from possessing the items due to a release order.



A 35-year-old man is charged with possession of a schedule substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of counterfeit money and failure to comply with a release order.

