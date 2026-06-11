Search warrant leads to charges in Leamington

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid close to a dozen charges after executing a search warrant in Leamington.

According to the OPP, a search warrant was executed early Wednesday morning at a home on Fox Street.

Members of the Essex County and Lambton Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), Canine Unit, and Tactics and Response Unit (TRU) led the search and arrested one person without incident.

A 28-year-old from Leamington has been charged with the following:

Utter Threats - Cause death or Bodily Harm

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Careless Use of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or Ammunition

Assault with a Weapon

Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with ammunition

Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition

Possession of Prohibited device or ammunition

Unauthorized possession of a Firearm

Possession of prohibited or restricted Firearm with ammunition

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Police did not say if they seized any items.

The individual remains in custody pending a bail hearing.