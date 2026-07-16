Search warrant executed in Leamington

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Two people have been arrested after a search warrant was executed in Leamington.

Ontario Provincial Police say a search warrant was executed at a home on Plumbrook Drive around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15.

The warrant was executed by members of the Essex County Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Essex County Major Crime Unit, the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), the OPP Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE), the OPP Offender Management and Apprehension Program (OMAP), and the Canine Unit Vinny and his handler.

Police say two people were taken into custody without incident.

A 27-year-old from Cottam and a 30-year-old from Leamington have been charged with uttering threats - cause death or bodily harm, two counts of robbery using firearm (restricted or prohibited), firearm - use while committing offence, possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, and carrying concealed weapon.