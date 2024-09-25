Charges have been laid after police executed a search warrant in Lakeshore.

Provincial police say members of the Essex County and Lambton County Ontario Provincial Police Community Street Crime Units executed the warrant on September 18 at a home on Heritage Garden Crescent.



According to police, a quantity of illicit drugs, drug paraphernalia and Canadian currency were seized.



A 62-year-old from Lakeshore has been been charged with possession of a schedule substance for the purpose of trafficking.



Investigators continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call police.

