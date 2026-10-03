Search underway after Ontario air ambulance misses Boston landing with 6 inside

An Ontario-owned air ambulance carrying six people from Bermuda to Boston has been reported missing off the coast of Nantucket.

Ontario-owned air ambulance carrying six people missing off U.S. coast An Ontario-owned air ambulance carrying six people from Bermuda to Boston has been reported missing off the coast of Nantucket.

An Ontario air ambulance jet carrying six people, including four Canadians, from Bermuda to Boston has been reported missing off the coast of Nantucket.

The U.S. Coast Guard has been searching for the aircraft, a Gulfstream G100, after it said the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration lost contact with it.

Clarence Togeretz, the operations manager for Latitude Air Ambulance based in Hamilton, Ont., confirmed that the missing aircraft is theirs.

He told The Canadian Press that the aircraft was transporting a patient and family member, along with two pilots and two medical staff.

The four crew onboard are Canadian, Togeretz said. The two passengers have been identified as Bermuda nationals.

Togeretz said Latitude had been tracking the flight and lost contact with it around 1:30 a.m. Saturday as it was approaching Boston. When the plane failed to reach the tarmac, the company reached out to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Togeretz said the company is “dealing with the situation with as much positivity and optimism as we can.”

“We’re praying for a safe outcome,” he said.

The operations manager said this is the first time Latitude Air Ambulance has lost contact with one of its planes.

The aircraft had taken off from Bermuda’s L.F. Wade International Airport for a nearly two-hour, late-night flight to Boston Logan International Airport, according to FlightAware.

According to the website flightradar24.com, the plane’s previous flight took off from Hamilton heading towards Bermuda Friday evening.

The search for the jet included crews in the air and on the water, the Coast Guard said, noting that it was using two planes, a search and rescue lifeboat, a helicopter, and a cutter.

Latitude Air Ambulance’s website says that it currently has four G100 jets in its fleet, each with a range of 5,000 km.

In a statement posted to X, Ontario’s air ambulance service provider Ornge said that “Our thoughts are with our colleagues at Latitude Air Ambulance at this time.”

“All of us at Ornge are hopeful the aircraft and all passengers are located safely and quickly.”

Ornge noted that the flight was not related to its operations.

Canadian government ‘closely monitoring the situation’

Canada’s Transportation Minister, Steven MacKinnon, said his department is aware of the situation and that they “are closing monitoring the situation” in a post to X.

“My thoughts are with everyone on board, as well as their families, loved ones and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time.”

“We are closely monitoring the situation and are working with the relevant authorities as search and rescue efforts continue. I want to thank all first responders involved for their ongoing efforts.”

Bermuda government confirms planes departure

A spokesperson on behalf of the Bermuda government confirmed the air ambulance’s departure from Bermuda to Boston this morning in a post to X.

Officials say they have been in contact with the families of those on board and “remains in contact with overseas authorities coordinating the search.”

In a statement, Bermuda’s Premier David Burt said that “his thoughts are with everyone on board and their families during this deeply worrying time. We are praying that all six people will be found safe, and we thank the search and rescue crews for their continuing efforts.”

With files from The Associated Press and the Canadian Press