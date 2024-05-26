Search efforts are ongoing to locate a missing swimmer on Lake St. Clair.

Members of the Essex Ontario Provincial Police, the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton, and the United States Coast Guard are involved in the search.

Police say on Saturday afternoon around 3:50 p.m. that police received a report concerning a swimmer who had jumped into the water from a pontoon boat and did not resurface.

Police say they are looking for a 28-year-old man from St. Clair, Michigan.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.