Search continues for missing Ontario air ambulance carrying 6 people, including 4 Canadians

An Ontario-owned air ambulance carrying six people from Bermuda to Boston has been reported missing off the coast of Nantucket.

Ontario-owned air ambulance carrying six people missing off U.S. coast An Ontario-owned air ambulance carrying six people from Bermuda to Boston has been reported missing off the coast of Nantucket.

The search for an Ontario-based air ambulance carrying six people, including four Canadians, that went missing as it was flying from Bermuda to Boston early Saturday morning has stretched into the night.

The U.S. Coast Guard, which has been scouring the waters off Nantucket, Mass., all day, said in an update that search efforts for the medical aircraft would continue throughout the night, led by its CGC William Sparling ship.

The Coast Guard said the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration notified them around 2 a.m. that it lost contact with the aircraft, a Gulfstream G100 with the tail number C-GRJP and owned by Hamilton, Ont.-based Latitude Air Ambulance.

Clarence Togeretz, the air ambulance company’s operations manager, told The Canadian Press that the aircraft was transporting a patient and family member, along with two pilots and two medical staff.

The four crew onboard are Canadians, while the passengers are Bermuda nationals, Togeretz said.

He shared that his company had been tracking the flight and lost contact with it around 1:30 a.m. as it was approaching Boston. Togeretz said Latitude reached out to the U.S. Coast Guard when the aircraft failed to reach the tarmac.

“We’re praying for a safe outcome,” he said.

Togeretz noted that this is the first time Latitude Air Ambulance has lost contact with one of its planes.

Pilot declared emergency: ATC audio

The aircraft bound for Boston Logan International Airport departed Bermuda’s L.F. Wade International Airport at 12:41 a.m. The air ambulance arrived in Bermuda from Hamilton the previous night.

Air traffic control audio captured by LiveATC.net indicates that the flight declared an emergency before it went missing.

“Roger, you said you’re coming in blind. Is that what you said?” a controller can be heard asking the pilot, who cannot be heard in the audio.

The controller then asked the pilot if they were declaring an emergency.

“You’re coming in a little weak. I didn’t hear your response was if you were declaring an emergency or not,” the controller heard telling the pilot.

A short time later, the controller got a confirmation from the pilot that they were indeed declaring an emergency.

According to flight tracking website FlightAware, data shows that one hour and 23 minutes into the flight, the aircraft dropped from an altitude of 24,000 feet to 11,000 feet in two minutes and then levelled off before it vanished.

The search for the jet included crews in the air and on the water, the U.S. Coast Guard said, noting that it was using two planes, a search and rescue lifeboat, a helicopter, and a cutter.

Latitude Air Ambulance’s website says that it currently has four G100 jets in its fleet, each with a range of 5,000 km.

In a statement posted to X, Ontario’s air ambulance service provider Ornge said that “Our thoughts are with our colleagues at Latitude Air Ambulance at this time.”

“All of us at Ornge are hopeful the aircraft and all passengers are located safely and quickly.”

Ornge noted that the flight was not related to its operations.

Canadian government ‘closely monitoring the situation’

Canada’s Transportation Minister, Steven MacKinnon, said his department is aware of the situation and that they “are closing monitoring” in a post to X.

“My thoughts are with everyone on board, as well as their families, loved ones, and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time.”

“We are closely monitoring the situation and are working with the relevant authorities as search and rescue efforts continue. I want to thank all first responders involved for their ongoing efforts.”

Global Affairs Canada said it was aware of reports of Canadians on board the missing Latitude Air Ambulance.

“Consular officials stand ready to provide consular assistance and are in contact with local authorities. Due to privacy considerations, no further information can be disclosed,” Global Affairs said in a statement to CTV News.

Bermuda government releases statement

A spokesperson on behalf of the Bermuda government confirmed the air ambulance’s departure from Bermuda to Boston this morning in a post to X.

Officials said they’ve been in contact with the families of those on board as well as the U.S. Coast Guard conducting the search.

In a statement, Bermuda’s Premier David Burt said that “his thoughts are with everyone on board and their families during this deeply worrying time.”

“We are praying that all six people will be found safe, and we thank the search and rescue crews for their continuing efforts.”

With files from The Associated Press and The Canadian Press