NEW YORK - A second judge has refused to grant bail to Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter said Wednesday that the government had proved "by clear and convincing evidence" that any amount of bail couldn't ensure that the hip-hop mogul won't tamper with witnesses.



Combs pleaded not guilty following his Monday arrest on sex trafficking charges, and his lawyer says he's innocent.



Prosecutors say he used his power and prestige for years to sexually abuse women.