NEW YORK - Sean "Diddy" Combs is set to make his first appearance before a judge who is expected to preside over his trial on sex trafficking charges.

Combs will be brought to Manhattan federal court from a Brooklyn jail for a Thursday afternoon appearance before Judge Arun Subramanian.



Combs has pleaded not guilty to charges including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking stemming from allegations going back to 2008.



Lawyers for the hip-hop powerbroker have been trying to get Combs freed on bail since his Sept. 16 arrest.



Two judges have concluded he is a danger to the community if he is freed.

