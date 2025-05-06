The sex trafficking trial of hip-hop impresario Sean "Diddy" Combs is underway in New York with jury selection.

Combs told a federal judge he was "a little nervous" as he requested a bathroom break during questioning of prospective jurors on Monday.

Prosecutors say Combs coerced women into participating in sex acts with prostitutes during drug-fueled parties.

They say he used violence and threats to keep his victims compliant and silent.

Lawyers for Combs say the sex was consensual. Combs has pleaded not guilty to charges including racketeering conspiracy and bringing sex workers across state lines.

The trial is expected to last at least two months.