Sean "Diddy" Combs' lawyers want the hip-hop mogul sent to a low-security federal prison in New Jersey to serve his four-year, two-month prison sentence.

They told a judge Monday that the facility's drug treatment program will help him stay clean.

Combs' lawyers wrote a letter urging the judge presiding over his case, Arun Subramanian, to "strongly recommend" that the federal Bureau of Prisons place Combs at FCI Fort Dix, a massive prison located on the grounds of the joint military base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.