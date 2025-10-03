Sean "Diddy" Combs faces sentencing in a sordid criminal case that could potentially keep him behind bars for years.

The famed hip-hop mogul was convicted in July of flying people around the country, including his girlfriends and male sex workers, to engage in sexual encounters, a violation of the federal Mann Act.

A jury acquitted Combs of more serious racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges.

Those could have led to a life prison sentence.

Prosecutors say he should still spend over 11 years behind bars.

Combs' lawyers want him freed now.

The sentencing hearing is Friday.