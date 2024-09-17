NEW YORK - Sean "Diddy" Combs is expected to appear in court after his indictment in New York on charges that are still sealed.

The hip-hop mogul was arrested in Manhattan late Monday.



Federal prosecutors didn't immediately detail the charges, but Combs has been sued by multiple people who say he subjected them to physical or sexual abuse.



Combs' lawyer called him an innocent man and says the prosecution is unjust. Combs is expected to appear before a federal judge on Tuesday.



The charges come from an investigation of Combs that was revealed in March when Homeland Security agents raided his homes in Los Angeles and Miami.

