A judge has declined to set Sean "Diddy" Combs free on bail to await sentencing in his sex crimes case.

Combs was convicted Wednesday of federal prostitution-related offenses but acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

The 55-year-old Combs has been behind bars since his September arrest.

He stands convicted of two counts of a crime that carries a maximum of 10 years in prison.

But the jury cleared him of charges that could have put him behind bars for life.

The judge will decide Combs' punishment and suggested Oct. 3 as a sentencing date.

A virtual hearing is set for Tuesday on the defense's request for an earlier date.