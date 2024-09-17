NEW YORK - Sean "Diddy" Combs has been indicted on federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

The indictment against the music mogul was unsealed Tuesday.



He had been arrested late Monday in Manhattan, roughly six months after federal authorities conducting a sex trafficking investigation raided his luxurious homes in Los Angeles and Miami.



Over the past year, Combs has been sued by people who say he subjected them to physical or sexual abuse.



He has denied many of those allegations, and his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, said outside the courthouse Tuesday morning that Combs would plead not guilty.

