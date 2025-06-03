A former personal assistant to Sean "Diddy" Combs who says he raped her has defended the loving text messages she sent him for years after her job ended in 2017, saying she was "brainwashed."

The testimony at the music mogul's sex trafficking and racketeering trial came Monday as a woman testifying under the pseudonym "Mia" spent a third day on the witness stand.

The trial was entering its fourth week of witness testimony.

The 55-year-old Combs has pleaded not guilty to charges.

He has remained jailed without bail since his September arrest.