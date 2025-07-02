Sean "Diddy" Combs has been convicted of a prostitution-related offense but acquitted on the most serious charges at his New York trial on Wednesday.

The mixed result could still put Combs behind bars for up to a decade.

Combs was convicted of transporting people across state lines for the purpose of engaging in prostitution.

But the jury acquitted him of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges, which were related to allegations that he forced girlfriends into hundreds of drug-fueled sex marathons with other men.

His lawyers said the women were willing participants.