The Seattle Seahawks have won the franchise's second Super Bowl, and defense was the driving force behind this championship.

Devon Witherspoon, Derick Hall, Byron Murphy and the rest of Mike Macdonald's ferocious unit pummeled Drake Maye in Seattle's 29-13 win on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

SUPER BOWL LX CHAMPIONS ‼️ pic.twitter.com/clRGxBxls7 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) February 9, 2026

Sam Darnold tossed a touchdown pass to AJ Barner, Kenneth Walker III ran for 135 yards and Jason Myers set a Super Bowl record by making all five of his field-goal tries.

Seattle's "Dark Side" defense helped Darnold become the first quarterback in the 2018 draft class to win a Super Bowl.