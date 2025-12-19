The Seattle Seahawks rallied to stun the Los Angeles Rams and take a one-game lead in the NFC West.

Sam Darnold connected with Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a touchdown in overtime, then hit a wide-open Eric Saubert for the winning 2-point conversion as the Seahawks beat the Rams 38-37.

Seattle overcame a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit.

The Seahawks went 3 for 3 on 2-point conversions.

Matthew Stafford threw for 457 yards and three touchdowns for the Rams, and Puka Nacua had 225 yards receiving and two scores.

The Seahawks are 12-3. They clinched a playoff spot and moved into position for the top seed in the NFC.