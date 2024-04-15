AUGUSTA, Ga. - Scottie Scheffler is the Masters champion for the second time in three years. And once again, it wasn't particularly close.

Scheffler grabbed the lead for good with magnificent shots around the turn. And then he let Ludvig Aberg, Collin Morikawa and Max Homa make all the mistakes.



Scheffler closed with a 68 for a four-shot victory.



He's the fourth-youngest player to have two green jackets. And he stretches his lead at No. 1 in the world to levels not seen since the peak years of Tiger Woods.



Scheffler now has three wins in his last four starts.

