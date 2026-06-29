Scorching temperatures on the way

A sweltering heat wave is coming to Windsor-Essex.

Environment Canada is predicting temperatures will reach 32 degrees Celcius on Monday, 35C on Tuesday and then 36C on both Wednesday and Thursday while overnight lows will be between 24C and 25C.

The daytime highs don’t factor in the humidity.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit recommends a number of measures to fight the heat, which include drinking plenty of water; wearing a wide-brimmed hat and lightweight, loose-fitting clothing if you’re outside; taking a cool bath or shower; limiting outdoor activities to the coolest part of the day; protecting your skin with broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen (SPF 30 or higher); and protecting your eyes with sunglasses or prescription eyeglasses with UV-protective lenses.

Never leave people, particularly children, or pets unattended inside a parked vehicle, as temperatures can rise rapidly. Always check the vehicle thoroughly before locking it to ensure no one has been left behind.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mehdi Aloosh says older adults need to be careful.

“Some of them might take medication that could put them at higher risk of heat problems, so this is a time when they can talk to their physicians and ask about medications. They may need to adjust the dose of their medication.”

If you or someone around you exhibits signs such as red and hot skin, dizziness, nausea, confusion, or a change in consciousness, call 911 or your emergency health provider immediately.

If you don’t have air conditioning at home, check with your municipality to find nearby cooling centres, public pools, or local libraries to cool off.