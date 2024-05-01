Lakeshore council has approved for concessions to be sold at Lakeview Park West Beach.

A report was presented to council on Tuesday evening to approve entering into a three-year contact with Scoop and Straw for concessions at the West Beach.

On March 25, 2024, a request for proposal was issued where only two vendors bid for the concession operations.

Scoop and Straw will pay monthly rent to the Municipality for use of the West Beach Concession Facility, with a monthly tender amount of $3,200.

The Municipality will provide Scoop and Straw with the concession building, and electrical and water service to the facility.

Food options and prices will be decided by Scoop and Straw and not the Municipality of Lakeshore.