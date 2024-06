An investigation is underway after several school buses were heavily damaged in a fire in Essex.

It happened early Wednesday evening at a bus yard in the 2000-block of Naylor Sideroad near Maidstone Avenue East.



Crews from Essex and Lakeshore were called out to battle the fire.



Callers to AM800 say heavy smoke could be seen for quite a distance.



Firefighters were still hitting hotspots late Wednesday night.



Reports say as many as seven school buses were damaged.